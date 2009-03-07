Frodus is back, playing the Slip + Lovitt = love party @ SXSW

2009 has seen the world economy crumble due to the unethical practices of businessmen and corporate oligarchy. The current administration with the assistance of Ben Bernanke, Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, has reached out to the Frodus Conglomerate International for aid. Calls were made, doors were closed and numbers adjusted. After weeks of vicious negotiation both parties agreed on a proper course of action.

The Frodus Conglomerate International will address the public for the first time in 10 years on Saturday March 21st, 2009 at 4:35 pm in Austin, Texas. Austin will be the first of several public forums to address current global conditions forewarned by the FCI in years past. The Conglomerate has employed Liam Wilson of the Dillinger Escape Plan to supply bass guitar for this address while Nathan Burke organizes his North-West Contingency. We are the economic police.