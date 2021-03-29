From Autumn to Ashes reschedule NYC shows

Long Island post-hardcore vets From Autumn to Ashes were scheduled to play their first shows in over four years in 2020, until COVID got in the way. The dates were rescheduled to May of 2021, and now they're being moved again, to December. They'll hit Brooklyn for two nights, at Market Hotel on December 16 and 17, 2021. Tickets for night one and night two are on sale. They also had a Long Island show rescheduled for May, at Amityville Music Hall on May 8, but no word yet on a new date for that one.

From Autumn to Ashes are also on the stacked lineup for the rescheduled Furnace Fest, which is currently set for September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL.

We recently included the band's debut album Too Bad You're Beautiful in a list of 15 albums that defined the 2000 post-hardcore boom. We wrote:

Compared to Full Collapse, Long Island band From Autumn to Ashes' debut album Too Bad You're Beautiful from that same year does have very of-its-time production, but the charmingly raw sounds of this album work to FATA's benefit in other ways. It technically sounds dated, but not outdated -- if you want to be transported directly back to 2001, this album does the trick. And compared to the cleaner, more mainstream-friendly production of FATA's later albums, the rougher sound of Too Bad You're Beautiful gives this one an edge that the others don't have. Too Bad You're Beautiful dabbles in the kind of machine gun chugs that would sooner qualify them as metalcore, but this album has a punk/hardcore sound and aesthetic, thrilling scream/sung vocal interplay, clean post-rocky emo passages, and some real nice embellishments like the occasional string arrangement or soaring guest vocal from One True Thing's Melanie Wills [editor’s note: Where is she now?]. FATA were often squeezing all of these ideas into individual songs, with an everything-at-once mentality that recalled '90s screamo but looked to the future and proved to be pretty influential. Even today, great bands like Ithaca are namedropping them as an influence.

