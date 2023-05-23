From Cure tickets to turtles, 20 amazing things Robert Smith recently tweeted

Yesterday was World Goth Day, today is World Turtle Day, and we know just the guy to tie these things together.

With some famous musicians' Twitter accounts, you're not sure whether they're doing the tweeting or if it's their management. Then there's The Cure's Robert Smith, who is clearly in full control of his, using the same all-caps style he used to use when he would take a typewriter and fax machine on tour back in the day. The opinions he voices on his Twitter are clearly his own, and it's consistently awesome, whether he's fighting for workers' rights, calling out Ticketmaster for their service fees, taking on facist politicians and climate change, expressing his fandom for other artists, or just retweeting pics of cats and turtles.

Here are just a few of the amazing things he has tweeted in the past 18 months. We love you, Bob. Read below.

------

Robert sometimes gives us updates on The Cure's long-awaited new album, or at least his desire to have it out as soon as possible:

------

Bring back the Curiosa Festival!

Robert Smith Cursive tweet loading...

------

I mean, agreed!

Robert Smith genius tweet loading...

------

There are countless examples of Robert's support for good causes, but this one going after the 1% (that he maybe be a part of and could easily quietly side with) feels like a nice representation of his post-punk values. One of his many retweets:

attachment-the cure-robert-reich-retweet loading...

------

Also... agreed!

Robert Smith turtle tweet loading...

------

This man got TICKETMASTER TO GIVE US BACK OUR MONEY:

------

Robert has also called out individual states' laws on scalping, like Louisiana:

------

Basically calling out every other artist that exists in regards to concert ticket price, without actually naming names (but you know who you are!):

------

With that same all-caps style, Robert is clearly running The Cure's messaging too:

Robert Smith The Cure tweet loading...

------

And Robert's Hero Of the People status extends beyond ticket prices. He's also concerned about what fans are paying for shipping!

------

Attention Morrissey:

Yep:

Robert Smith retweets Johnn Marr loading...

------

Once again, we couldn't have said it better ourselves:

------

Robert is also a fount of information and great stories, like when he talked Wish for Tim's Twitter Listening Party. Catch the The Cure on tour, and we patiently wait for more info on that new album!