A Brief History of Emo Bands Making Art Rock

As far back as Brand New's 2003 sophomore album Deja Entendu, the band started showing ambition to look beyond the emo/post-hardcore scene that birthed them. The pop punk choruses of "Sic Transit Gloria...Glory Fades" and "The Quiet Things That No One Ever Knows" made that album famous, but the post-rocky intro song "Tautou" and the more sophisticated second half of the album hinted at a much different version of Brand New to come. Three years later, Deja's 2006 followup The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me came out and it was -- and remains -- an art rock masterpiece. It keeps all the catharsis and heart-on-sleeve lyricism of Brand New's early material intact while exploring noise, atmosphere, atypical song structure, and other aspects of experimental rock music.

Brand New weren't the only band in their scene doing it. Around 2005-2007 is when emo-pop hit its mainstream peak; many of the biggest bands were a far cry from the genre's punk, indie, and hardcore roots. Perhaps that's what caused bands like Brand New, Thursday, Thrice, Jimmy Eat World, mewithoutYou, and Straylight Run to make music that was spiritually similar to albums like OK Computer, The Fragile and Ágætis byrjun, and help define a whole emo-infused subsect of art rock.

The sound may have taken shape in a major way around the mid-2000s, but it had its roots in bands like late-period Sunny Day Real Estate and The Appleseed Cast, and it's been kept alive by modern-day bands like Foxing and The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die. Brand New themselves returned this year with their long-awaited followup to 2009's Daisy, the excellent Science Fiction, which feels like the conclusion to the art rock exploration they began on Devil and God. In the wake of this album's release, here's a brief look at some of the best art rock songs written by emo bands.