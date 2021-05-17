Front 242 touring around Cold Waves fest (NYC & L.A. with Consolidated)

The 2021 edition of Chicago's Cold Waves festival is headlined by Belgium's Front 242, and the band will be touring the U.S. while here. Dates kick off in Brooklyn on September 15 at Elsewhere, and include shows in Philly, Tampa, Denver, Minneapolis, Los Angeles (The Mayan on September 30), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Baltimore.

Both the NYC and L.A. shows are special Cold Waves Presents nights with Consolidated and more TBA. All Front 242 dates are listed below.

As for Consolidated, the San Francisco group formed in 1989, using a mix of funk, rap, and industrial to carry their radical, politically charged messages, and over the years released albums via I.R.S., Nettwerk, London and Roadrunner. Mark Pistel and Adam Sherburne reactivated Consolidated after a long hiatus and in March released Already There, their first album in at least a decade and a half. You can listen to that below.

The Cold Waves 2021 lineup also features clipping., Stabbing Westward, Youth Code and more.

AUGUST:25:2021_Belgium_Oostende_Sinnersday

SEPTEMBER:12:2021_Germany_Deutzen (Leipzig)_Noctural Culture Night

SEPTEMBER:15:2021_USA_New York_Elsewhere

SEPTEMBER:17:2021_USA_Philadelphia_TBD

SEPTEMBER:19:2021_USA_Tampa_The Orpheum

SEPTEMBER:22:2021_USA_Denver_Oriental Theater

SEPTEMBER:24:2021_USA_Minneapolis_Fine Line

SEPTEMBER:25:2021_USA_Chicago_Metro_Cold Waves Festival

SEPTEMBER:29:2021_USA_Mesa_Club Red

SEPTEMBER:30:2021_USA_Los Angeles_The Mayan Theater_Cold Waves Festival

OCTOBER:02:2021_USA_San Francisco_TBD

OCTOBER:03:2021_USA_Portland_Hawthorne Theater

OCTOBER:05:2021_USA_Seattle_Neumos

OCTOBER:06:2021_USA_Salt Lake City_Metro Music Hall

OCTOBER:08:2021_USA_Dallas_Canton Hall

OCTOBER:09:2021_USA_Houston_Numbers

OCTOBER:1O:2021_USA_San Antonio_Sam's

OCTOBER:12:2021_USA_Baltimore_Soundstage

OCTOBER:22:2021_Belgium_Leuven_Het Depot_SOLD OUT

OCTOBER:24:2021_Sweden_Goteborg_Pustervik

OCTOBER:30:2021_Germany_Wangels_Plage Noire

NOVEMBER:13:2021_Germany_Oberhausen_E-Tropolis__Flyer_Facebook_Instagram

DECEMBER:17:2021_Spain_Madrid_Sala Mon

DECEMBER:18:2021_Spain_Barcelona_Sala Apolo

FEBRUARY:04:2022_UK_Glasgow_Slay_

FEBRUARY:05:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY:06:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_

FEBRUARY:12:2022 _Belgium_Retie_GC Den Dries

FEBRUARY:23:2022_Russia_Moscow_Arbat Hall

FEBRUARY:24:2022_Russia_St. Petersburg_Aurora

APRIL:01:2022 _Belgium_Kortrijk_De Kreun_SOLD OUT

APRIL:02:2022 _Belgium_Kortrijk_De Kreun_SOLD OUT

MAY:13:2022_Poland_Warszawa_Progresja_

MAY:14:2022_Germany_Berlin_Weekender

MAY_26_2022_France_Bordeaux_Grand Parc_

MAY_27_2022_France_Montpellier_Le Rockstore_

MAY_28_2022_France_Aix-En-Provence_6MIC_

JUNE:01:2022_France_Nantes_Warehouse

JUNE:03:2022_France_Paris_Elysée Montmartre​

JUNE:04:2022_France_Strasbourg_La Laiterie

JUNE:05:2022_France_Lille_Le Splendid