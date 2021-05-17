Front 242 touring around Cold Waves fest (NYC & L.A. with Consolidated)
The 2021 edition of Chicago's Cold Waves festival is headlined by Belgium's Front 242, and the band will be touring the U.S. while here. Dates kick off in Brooklyn on September 15 at Elsewhere, and include shows in Philly, Tampa, Denver, Minneapolis, Los Angeles (The Mayan on September 30), San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, SLC, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Baltimore.
Both the NYC and L.A. shows are special Cold Waves Presents nights with Consolidated and more TBA. All Front 242 dates are listed below.
As for Consolidated, the San Francisco group formed in 1989, using a mix of funk, rap, and industrial to carry their radical, politically charged messages, and over the years released albums via I.R.S., Nettwerk, London and Roadrunner. Mark Pistel and Adam Sherburne reactivated Consolidated after a long hiatus and in March released Already There, their first album in at least a decade and a half. You can listen to that below.
The Cold Waves 2021 lineup also features clipping., Stabbing Westward, Youth Code and more.
AUGUST:25:2021_Belgium_Oostende_Sinnersday
SEPTEMBER:12:2021_Germany_Deutzen (Leipzig)_Noctural Culture Night
SEPTEMBER:15:2021_USA_New York_Elsewhere
SEPTEMBER:17:2021_USA_Philadelphia_TBD
SEPTEMBER:19:2021_USA_Tampa_The Orpheum
SEPTEMBER:22:2021_USA_Denver_Oriental Theater
SEPTEMBER:24:2021_USA_Minneapolis_Fine Line
SEPTEMBER:25:2021_USA_Chicago_Metro_Cold Waves Festival
SEPTEMBER:29:2021_USA_Mesa_Club Red
SEPTEMBER:30:2021_USA_Los Angeles_The Mayan Theater_Cold Waves Festival
OCTOBER:02:2021_USA_San Francisco_TBD
OCTOBER:03:2021_USA_Portland_Hawthorne Theater
OCTOBER:05:2021_USA_Seattle_Neumos
OCTOBER:06:2021_USA_Salt Lake City_Metro Music Hall
OCTOBER:08:2021_USA_Dallas_Canton Hall
OCTOBER:09:2021_USA_Houston_Numbers
OCTOBER:1O:2021_USA_San Antonio_Sam's
OCTOBER:12:2021_USA_Baltimore_Soundstage
OCTOBER:22:2021_Belgium_Leuven_Het Depot_SOLD OUT
OCTOBER:24:2021_Sweden_Goteborg_Pustervik
OCTOBER:30:2021_Germany_Wangels_Plage Noire
NOVEMBER:13:2021_Germany_Oberhausen_E-Tropolis__Flyer_Facebook_Instagram
DECEMBER:17:2021_Spain_Madrid_Sala Mon
DECEMBER:18:2021_Spain_Barcelona_Sala Apolo
FEBRUARY:04:2022_UK_Glasgow_Slay_
FEBRUARY:05:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_SOLD OUT
FEBRUARY:06:2022_UK_London_Academy Islington_
FEBRUARY:12:2022 _Belgium_Retie_GC Den Dries
FEBRUARY:23:2022_Russia_Moscow_Arbat Hall
FEBRUARY:24:2022_Russia_St. Petersburg_Aurora
APRIL:01:2022 _Belgium_Kortrijk_De Kreun_SOLD OUT
APRIL:02:2022 _Belgium_Kortrijk_De Kreun_SOLD OUT
MAY:13:2022_Poland_Warszawa_Progresja_
MAY:14:2022_Germany_Berlin_Weekender
MAY_26_2022_France_Bordeaux_Grand Parc_
MAY_27_2022_France_Montpellier_Le Rockstore_
MAY_28_2022_France_Aix-En-Provence_6MIC_
JUNE:01:2022_France_Nantes_Warehouse
JUNE:03:2022_France_Paris_Elysée Montmartre
JUNE:04:2022_France_Strasbourg_La Laiterie
JUNE:05:2022_France_Lille_Le Splendid