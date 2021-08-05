Frontierer announce new album ‘Oxidized,’ share chaotic metalcore song “Glacial Plasma”

Scotland hardcore/metalcore Frontierer have announced a new album, Oxidized, due October 1 via self-release/Blood Blast Distribution (with vinyl expected to ship in January 2022). The first single is "Glacial Plasma," which is absolute chaos. It's an ear-piercing song that finds Frontierer aiming to sound as frantic and batshit as possible, but it never goes off the rails, and Frontierer manage to fit in a kinda-psychedelic mid-section too. It's insane stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.

Pre-orders are expected to launch on Bandcamp today at 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET).

--

