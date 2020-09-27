Frozen Soul detail debut album ‘Crypts of Ice,’ release title track

Back in the spring, Dallas hardcore-laced death metallers Frozen Soul announced that they signed to Century Media and would follow their great 2019 Maggot Stomp-released demo/EP Encased In Ice with their anticipated debut full-length Crypts of Ice in fall of 2020. Fall is here now, and the band have announced that actually they've given it an icier release date, January 8 via Century Media (pre-order).

"This year has been a nightmare-fueled fire and we're ready to bring in the cold front and finally show everyone the the record we've created," the band says. "Crypt of Ice is everything we could have hoped for and we are really proud of how it's turned out. We can't wait for everyone to freeze while listening to it."

Along with the announcement comes its title track, which finds Frozen Soul embracing slightly bigger and clearer production than they had on Encased In Ice, but still sounding as raw and evil as they did on that very promising EP. It's a great first taste of this LP, and it comes with a Brendan McGowan-directed video that finds the band performing in a room, drenched in hazy blue light. Watch/listen below.

Tracklist

"Crypt of Ice"

"Arctic Stranglehold"

"Hand of Vengeance"

"Wraith of Death"

"Merciless"

"Encased in Ice"

"Beat to Dust"

"Twist the Knife"

"Faceless Enemy"

"Gravedigger"

--