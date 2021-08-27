Frozen Soul reissuing debut EP with 4 bonus tracks (exclusive colored vinyl pre-order here)

Pre-order our limited grey marble vinyl variant of Frozen Soul's new expanded 'Encased In Ice' reissue.

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul released one of the year's best metal albums with Crypt of Ice way back in January, and now they've announced a vinyl reissue of their 2020 demo EP Encased In Ice, with new artwork, an A2 poster, and four bonus tracks: their Decibel Flexi single "Tormented by Time," a demo of Crypt of Ice's title track, and covers of Slayer's "Mandatory Suicide" and Entombed's "Morbid Devourment." (That makes three covers total, since the original demo also had a Mortician cover.) The band says:

With this reissue we wanted to give everyone a fresh look at how it started and how it led up to Crypt of Ice! Encased In Ice was a journey for us to get to where we are now and we couldn’t have done it without everyone’s support.

We've teamed up with the band on a grey marble vinyl variant of the reissue, available exclusively in our stores and limited to 300. Pre-order yours while they last.

Frozen Soul are also gearing up for a tour with Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth, and Inoculation, including a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 9 (tickets).

Stream the original EP and "Tormented by Time" below...

Tracklist

SIDE A

Encased in Ice

Hand of Vengeance

Witches Coven (Mortician cover)

Merciless

SIDE B

Tormented by Time

Mandatory Suicide (Slayer cover)

Morbid Devourment (Entombed cover)

Crypt of Ice (demo)