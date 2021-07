Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth & Inoculation announce tour

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul released one of our favorite metal albums of 2021 so far with their debut LP Crypt of Ice, and now they're set to hit the road with their Century Media/Maggot Stomp labelmates Sanguisugabogg, who dropped their debut LP Tortured Whole this year. It's dubbed the "Frozen Whole" tour, and it also features Maggot Stomp bands Vomit Forth and Inoculation.

The tour includes a show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 9. Tickets go on sale Friday (7/30) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Also below, watch videos from the new Frozen Soul and Sanguisugabogg albums, and stream Vomit Forth's new promo and Inoculation's new LP Celestial Putridity.

Frozen Soul / Sanguisugabogg / Vomit Forth / Inoculation -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/27- Lexington, KY, THE GREEN LANTERN BAR

10/28- Nashville, TN, THE END

10/29- WINSTON-SALEM, NC, BREAK TIME BILLIARDS

10/30- WEST COLUMBIA, SC, NEW BROOKLAND TAVERN

10/31- ATLANTA, GA , THE MASQUERADE

11/01- ORLANDO, FL, WILLS PUB

11/03- MIAMI, FL, GRAMPS

11/05- HOUSTON, TX, WHITE OAK MUSIC HALL

11/06- DALLAS, TX, CLUB DADA

11/07- AUSTIN, TX, LOST WELL

11/08- SAN ANTONIO, TX, VIBES UNDERGROUND

11/09- EL PASO, TX , ROCKHOUSE BAR & GRILL

11/11- MESA, AZ, THE NILE UNDERGROUND

11/12- HENDERSON, NV, EAGLE AERIE HALL

11/13- LOS ANGELES, CA ,TH ECHO

11/14- ANAHEIM, CA, CHAIN REACTION

11/16- SAN DIEGO, CA, SODA BAR

11/17- SANTA CRUZ, CA, THE CATALYST ATRIUM

11/18- SACRAMENTO, CA, HOLY SIVER

11/20- SEATTLE, WA, EL CORAZON

11/21- PORTLAND, OR, HAWTHORNE THEATRE

11/22- BOISE, ID, THE SHREDSR

11/23- SLC , UT, THE LODING DOCK

11/24- DENVER, CO, LOST LAKE

11/26- KANSAS CITY, MO, THE RINO

11/27- DES MOINES, IA, LEFTYS

11/28- MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 7TH STREET ENTRY

11/30- CHICAGO, IL, BEAT KITCHEN

12/01- INDIANAPOLIS, IN, HOOSIER DOME

12/02 - DETROIT, MI, THE SANCTUARY

12/03- LAKEWOOD, OH, THE FOUNDRY

12/04- BUFFALO, NY, MOHAWK PLACE

12/05- SYRACUSE, NY, THE LOST HORIZON

12/07- CAMBRIDGE, MA, THE MIDDLE EAST

12/08- PHILADELPHIA, PA, KUNG FU NECKTIE

12/09- NEW YORK, NY, SAINT VITUS

12/10- BALTIMORE, MD, METRO GALLERY

12/11- COLUMBUS, OH, ACE OF CUPS

12/12- PITTSBURGH, PA , CRAFTHOUSE STAGE & GRILL