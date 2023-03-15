Frozen Soul share new single “Arsenal of War” ft. Creeping Death’s Reese Alavi

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul release their new album, Glacial Domination, in May on Century Media. They've shared a new single, "Arsenal of War," featuring Reese Alavi of Creeping Death. "This song is special to me as it's about my late brother," vocalist Chad Green says. "We used to play Everquest and when I stopped, I gave him my character named 'Swiftarroww.' He played Swift for 20 years until he passed. The song reflects on his life, referencing the game and how he never let darkness change who he was. He shone bright and made everyone around him shine. Now that he's gone, we carry his light to keep the darkness at bay." Watch the accompanying video below.

Frozen Soul will be supporting The Black Dahlia Murder on their upcoming tour, alongside the stacked lineup of Terror, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. That includes an NYC show on April 16 at Irving Plaza. They also have festival dates coming up; see all dates below.

We have an exclusive vinyl variant of Glacial Domination, pressed to magenta-black marbled vinyl and limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last.

FROZEN SOUL: 2023 TOUR

with The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic:

4/14/2023 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

4/15/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

4/16/2023 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

4/18/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

4/19/2023 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

4/20/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

4/21/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/22/2023 MTelus - Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

4/23/2023 Paradise - Boston, MA

4/25/2023 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

4/26/2023 Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

4/27/2023 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

4/28/2023 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/29/2023 The Beacham - Orlando, FL

4/30/2023 The Ritz - Tampa, FL

5/02/2023 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/03/2023 Mohawk - Austin, TX

5/04/2023 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

5/05/2023 Ridglea Theater – Ft. Worth, TX

5/06/2023 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

5/07/2023 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

5/08/2023 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

5/10/2023 The Nile - Mesa, AZ

5/11/2023 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

5/12/2023 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/13/2023 UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

5/14/2023 Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

5/16/2023 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

5/19/2023 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

5/20/2023 Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

5/22/2023 Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

5/23/2023 Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

5/25/2023 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

5/26/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

5/26-28/2023 Milwaukee Metal Fest

8/10/2023 Bloodstock Walton On Trent, UK