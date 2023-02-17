Frozen Soul tap Dying Fetus & Trivium members for new LP (exclusive vinyl & new Xmas slasher video)

Texas death metallers Frozen Soul have officially announced the anticipated followup to their great 2021 debut LP Crypt of Ice. The band's sophomore album is called Glacial Domination, and it comes out May 19 via Century Media. It was produced by Trivium's Matt Heafy and co-produced by frequent Frozen Soul collaborator Daniel Schmuck, and first single "Morbid Effigy" features guest vocals from Dying Fetus' John Gallagher. The band says "'Morbid Effigy' is straight to the point death metal that’s exactly what it should be — fun. This song is everything Frozen Soul is, and we are so excited for everyone to hear it." We concur, but it also feels like a step forward for the band, everything that made Crypt of Ice so great but bigger and bolder. It also comes with a music video that doubles as a Christmas-themed slasher flick. Watch below... if you dare.

We've also got an exclusive magenta-black marbled vinyl variant of Glacial Domination, limited to just 300 copies. Pre-order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Frozen Soul are also gearing up to open The Black Dahlia Murder's upcoming tour, alongside the stacked lineup of Terror, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic. That hits NYC's Irving Plaza on April 16. They're also playing Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly and the re-activated version of Milwaukee Metal Fest. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

"Invisible Tormentor"

"Arsenal Of War"

"Death And Glory"

"Morbid Effigy"

"Annihilation"

"Glacial Domination"

"Frozen Soul"

"Assimilator"

"Best Served Cold"

"Abominable"

"Atomic Winter"

Frozen Soul -- 2023 Tour Dates

with Dying Fetus:

2/17/2023 Substage Karlsruhe, Germany

2/18/2023 Hellraiser Leipzig, Germany

2/19/2023 SO36 Berlin, Germany

2/20/2023 Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

2/21/2023 Musikzentrum Hannover, Germany

2/22/2023 Backstage Halle Munich, Germany

with The Black Dahlia Murder, Terror, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic:

4/14/2023 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

4/15/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

4/16/2023 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

4/18/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

4/19/2023 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

4/20/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

4/21/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/22/2023 MTelus - Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

4/23/2023 Paradise - Boston, MA

4/25/2023 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

4/26/2023 Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

4/27/2023 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

4/28/2023 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/29/2023 The Beacham - Orlando, FL

4/30/2023 The Ritz - Tampa, FL

5/02/2023 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/03/2023 Mohawk - Austin, TX

5/04/2023 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

5/05/2023 Ridglea Theater – Ft. Worth, TX

5/06/2023 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

5/07/2023 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

5/08/2023 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

5/10/2023 The Nile - Mesa, AZ

5/11/2023 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

5/12/2023 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/13/2023 UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

5/14/2023 Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

5/16/2023 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

5/19/2023 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

5/20/2023 Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

5/22/2023 Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

5/23/2023 Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

5/25/2023 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

5/26/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

5/26-28/2023 Milwaukee Metal Fest

8/10/2023 Bloodstock Walton On Trent, UK