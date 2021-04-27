Fruit Bats announce 2022 tour

Fruit Bats released new album The Pet Parade back in March and they've just announced they tour for it next year.

North American dates begin March 9, 2022 in Santa Barbara, CA includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Philly, Brooklyn, Cambridge, DC, Toronto, Detroit and more before wrapping up April 29 in Chicago. The band are doing two-night stands in S.F. and Austin with no repeat songs between the two shows in each city.

The L.A. show happens March 10 at The Lodge Room and the Brooklyn show happens April 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, April 30 with an artist presale starting Wednesday (4/28) at 10 AM EDT with password PETPARADE22.

All dates are listed, along with a stream of The Pet Parade, below.

FRUIT BATS - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAR 9, 2022 - SOhO Music Club - Santa Barbara, CA

MAR 10, 2022 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA

MAR 11, 2022 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

MAR 12, 2022 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

MAR 13, 2022 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

MAR 17, 2022 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

MAR 18, 2022 - Hollywood Theatre - Vancouver, BC

MAR 19, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

APR 7, 2022 - Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

APR 8, 2022 - 3TEN - Austin, TX

APR 9, 2022 - 3TEN - Austin, TX

APR 10, 2022 - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

APR 12, 2022 - Tipitina's - New Orleans, LA

APR 13, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

APR 14, 2022 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

APR 15, 2022 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

APR 16, 2022 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

APR 17, 2022 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

APR 19, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

APR 20, 2022 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

APR 21, 2022 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

APR 22, 2022 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY

APR 23, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

APR 26, 2022 - The Great Hall - Toronto, ON

APR 27, 2022 - El Club - Detroit, MI

APR 28, 2022 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

APR 29, 2022 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL