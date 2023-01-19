Fruit Bats announce new album, share “Rushin’ River Valley”

Fruit Bats have announced new album A River Running to Your Heart, which will be out April 14 via Merge. “Over the years there's been a lot of geography in my music, a lot of landscapes,” says Fruit Bats main man Eric D. Johnson. “Sometimes the places are real, sometimes they're emotional. I've always liked the idea of songs and albums that exist in a continuum with one another. I'm not talking about some kind of deep series of concept albums, mind you. More like the idea that my songs are all pretty much tributaries of the same river. Which makes a lot of metaphorical sense because my path has been long and winding and often slow and muddy. But always moving towards the sea. I guess you could say this album is the one where I took all that emotional geography and kind of mapped it out.”

A River Running to Your Heart includes last year's single “Waking Up in Los Angeles” and they've just shared the sweetly rolicking "Rushin' River Valley." Says Johnson: “When I first met my wife, she kept referring to a ‘Rushin' River Valley’ that was near where she grew up in West Sonoma County, CA. I really thought she was leaning into a folksy colloquialism, dropping the ‘g’ on ‘rushing’ and all. It took me a while to learn that she was actually talking about the Russian River Valley – a beautiful area known for redwoods and chardonnay and biblical-level flooding. This song is about true love, and the question of whether we are fated to be together or if it's all just universal chaos tossing us around. It's also about ghosts and bad dreams and trying to move forward and climbing over a mountain and hoping to glimpse the other side.”

Listen to "Rushin' River Valley" below.

Fruit Bats will be on tour this spring, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on April 20. All dates are listed below.

Fruit Bats Spring 2023 Tour:

4/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

4/13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow

4/16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

4/18 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Phoenix Theatre

4/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

4/20 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

4/27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

4/28 – Scaly Mountain, NC – Bear Shadow +

4/29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4/30 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works

5/10 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

5/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

5/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

5/21 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

5/24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

5/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

5/26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

5/27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

+ w/ Spoon