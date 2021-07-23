Fruit Bats share full-album cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Siamese Dream,’ announce 2021 tour

You may recall that Fruit Bats covered Smashing Pumpkins' classic second album, Siamese Dream, in full last year for the Sounds Delicious series, and that's now been shared to streaming services. Eric D. Johnson gives the alt-rock classic a decidedly Fruit Bats spin. He talks a little about the album and his version:

In 1993, I was the prime age to be swept up in alternative radio. But truth be told, while I loved Nirvana and Jane’s Addiction, in my heart I was still secretly wearing a hole in my cassette copy of Steve Miller Band’s Greatest Hits 1974-78. Somehow, Smashing Pumpkins spoke to all sides of me—angsty on the surface but really filled with a kind of Midwest mysticism that spoke directly to my 17-year-old-kid-from-Illinois brain. It’s also the first tape I ever listened to while driving a long distance alone. I’m pretty sure my version of this album is based on subconscious memories of that drive. I played all the instruments on this. And no, of course I’m not going to be able to recreate Billy Corgan’s crushing, epic guitar tone. Nor could I dream of touching Jimmy Chamberlin’s floaty (yet ever-shredding) drumming. This version is all about hazy memories for me, and how Corgan’s brilliant pop hooks can travel through time and exist in any possible instrumental configuration.

Stream Fruit Bats' version of Siamese Dream below

Fruit Bats are playing Newport Folk Festival this weekend, and they've just announced a few October 2021 dates, including stops in San Diego, Phoenix, and California shows in Palm Springs, Pioneertown, San Rafael, Sonoma, Big Sur and San Luis Obispo.

They'll be back in for a more extensive 2022 tour that includes shows at L.A.'s Lodge Room on March 10 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 20. All dates are listed below.

Fruit Bats released The Pet Parade earlier this year and are contributing to the upcoming Neal Casal tribute box set.

Fruit Bats - 2021 tour dates

Jul 26 Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival

Aug 14 New Braunfels, TX – Sendero x Lone Star River Rodeo Fest

Aug 20 Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse^

Aug 21 Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse^

Sep 09 Park City, UT – Park City Song Summit (solo with Iron & Wine)

Oct 13 San Diego, CA – Music Box

Oct 14 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Oct 15 Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi*

Oct 16 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s*

Oct 21 San Rafael, CA – Terrapin Crossroads* [SOLD OUT]

Oct 22 Sonoma, CA – Sonoma Sebastiani Theatre*

Oct 23 Big Sur, CA – Fernwood

Oct 24 San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew Concert Hall

Mar 09 Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO

Mar 10 Los Angeles, CA – The Lodge Room

Mar 11 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel*

Mar 12 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel*

Mar 13 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Mar 17 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Mar 18 Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

Mar 19 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Apr 07 Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

Apr 08 Austin, TX – 3TEN at ACL Live*

Apr 09 Austin, TX – 3TEN at ACL Live*

Apr 10 Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

Apr 12 New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

Apr 13 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

Apr 14 Nashville, TN – Basement East

Apr 15 Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Apr 16 Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Apr 17 Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

Apr 19 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Apr 20 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Apr 21 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Apr 22 Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios [SOLD OUT]

Apr 23 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Apr 26 Toronto, ON – Great Hall

Apr 27 Detroit, MI – El Club

Apr 28 Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI

Apr 29 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 06 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*

May 07 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater*

* Different set lists, no repeat songs

^ Duo performance w/ Vetiver