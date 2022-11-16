Fruit Bats share new single “Waking Up in Los Angeles” & announce 2023 tour

The Fruit Bats have shared a new song, "Waking Up in Los Angeles," a charmingly sleepy track with an infectious, harmony-laden hook. “This is a sad song masquerading as a happy one,” Eric D Johnson says. “Or maybe vice versa? This might be the first song I’ve written where the first verse is a disclaimer – and, yes, I am talking to YOU with this one. This is about spiritual homes, the geography of the heart, and waking up in a weird, hard world where the birds still sing.”

Is this the first single from a follow-up to 2021's The Pet Parade? Johnson says "more related news to come," so stay tuned. Meanwhile, listen to "Waking Up in Los Angeles" below.

The new song comes with the announcement of a 2023 tour which rolls across the US and Canada in the spring. Dates include a NYC show at Webster Hall on April 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

Before his Fruit Bats tour, Johnson will be out with Bonny Light Horseman supporting their new album Rolling Golden Holy. That includes a Brooklyn stop at Music Hall of Williamsburg on December 14 with Cassandra Jenkins.

Fruit Bats Spring 2023 Tour:

4/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

4/13 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4/14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/15 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow

4/16 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

4/18 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Phoenix Theatre

4/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

4/20 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

4/21 – Boston, MA – Royale

4/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

4/27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

4/28 – Scaly Mountain, NC – Bear Shadow +

4/29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

5/10 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

5/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

5/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/14 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

5/19 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

5/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

5/21 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm

5/24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

5/25 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

5/26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

5/27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

+ w/ Spoon