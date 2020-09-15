Fu Manchu cover Rush’s “Working Man” to benefit cancer research & honor Neil Peart

Fu Manchu have released a stoner metal-y cover of Rush's proto-sludge/grunge classic "Working Man" (the closing track of their 1974 self-titled debut album) in honor of the late Neil Peart, and all proceeds will benefit Brain Tumor Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. They write:

In Tribute to The Professor, Neil Peart, we are releasing our version of @rush‘s "Working Man" that we recorded January 2020. All Proceeds will benefit Brain Tumor Research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in his memory. Members of our band and our manager were in the audience on August 1, 2015 when this was the final song played by Neil, Geddy and Alex. We are forever grateful for all of the music and memories. Thanks to @carlsaff for donating his mastering services and to @weirdbeard72 for donating his art services. Thanks to Jim Monroe for the studio time, engineering & mixing hook up. Thanks to Meg and everyone in the Rush family. Thanks to John Raso for going the extra mile to help us get this out. This is a digital release only....for now.

Rush approves of the cover:

Stream it below and get it on various streaming services here.