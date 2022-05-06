Fu Manchu reissue ‘No One Rides for Free’ with bonus content (get it on limited splatter vinyl)

Stoner rock vets Fu Manchu's debut album, 1994's No One Rides For Free, is their only record featuring the lineup of Scott Hill (vocals/guitar), Mark Abshire (bass), Eddie Glass (guitar), and Ruben Romano (drums); Abshire was replaced by Brad Davis, and later formed Nebula with Eddie Glass and Ruben Romano. The band have been reissuing albums in celebration of their 30th anniversary, and we've teamed up with them for a new pressing of No One Rides For Free. It's been remastered by Carl Saff, and our variant is on clear and red and black splatter vinyl, with a newly designed gatefold package including show flyers from that era and never before seen photos of the band. It also comes with a red and black splatter 7" featuring previously unreleased live performances of "Time to Fly" and "Ojo Rojo," recorded in Pomona, CA on June 26, 1993. The package is limited to 300 copies. Pre-order yours HERE while they last!