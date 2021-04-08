Fu Manchu reissuing ‘Return to Earth 91–93′ with bonus tracks (pre-order on ltd splatter vinyl)

An exclusive variant of Fu Manchu's new deluxe 'Return to Earth 91–93' reissue on limited splatter vinyl is available to pre-order now in the BrooklynVegan store.

Long-running stoner rock band Fu Manchu's 1998 compilation Return to Earth 91–93 has been given a deluxe reissue, featuring the original nine songs (which were all pulled from the band's first three 7"s) and two previously unreleased songs. It's been fully remixed and remastered and it comes in a gatefold sleeve with previously unseen photos and flyers. It'll also get a digital release.

Looking back on the material included on this comp, the band said, "This will also be available digitally. All these early songs were worked on / practiced in our parents living rooms / garages. As soon as we got the word that someone’s parents were going on vacation or out to dinner we would set up and work on these songs until the cops came by to tell us to stop as there were noise complaints."

We've got an exclusive variant of the reissue on transparent blue with white, orange, and purple splatter vinyl available in our store. It's limited to just 250 copies and going fast, so act quick.

While you wait for the deluxe edition, stream the original version of Return to Earth below...

Pre-order Return to Earth 91–93 here.