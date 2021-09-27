Fu Manchu soundtracks new Z-Boys skateboard doc (get it on limited vinyl)

Pre-order the 'A Look Back - DogTown and Z-Boys' soundtrack on exclusive half & half colored vinyl (only 200 made) in the BV shop.

Stacy Peralta's classic 2001 documentary, Dogtown and Z-Boys, about the famed Zephyr skateboard team in the 1970s of which Peralta was a member, turns 20 this year, and in celebration, a new film catches up with the team. Directed by artist/photographer Glen E. Friedman, A Look Back - DogTown and Z-Boys visits the surviving members of the team ( Peralta, Tony Alva, Peggy Oki, Wentzle Ruml and others) to see how the film affected their lives since, what they thought of it, and what was missing. You can watch the 27-minute film, which was produced by Thrasher, below.

The soundtrack for the new documentary features nine songs by Fu Manchu from throughout their career, including “Free And Easy (Summer Girls),” “Il Mostro Atomico” featuring Alex Lifeson of Rush, and instrumentals “Out To Sea” (from 2004’s Start The Machine) and “Hanglider,” which was originally only released on the Japanese version of 2000’s King Of The Road.

The A Look Back - DogTown and Z-Boys soundtrack is out November 26 and we're excited to have partnered on an exclusive vinyl variant of the soundtrack, pressed on one half-white/half-blue and one yellow vinyl disc that features an etching from skating legend Lance Mountain. The gatefold jacket features rare photos from Glen E. Friedman, including "an incredible shot of the late Jay Adams" across the inside. All tracks were remastered specifically for this vinyl release. There were only 200 copies of this edition made and we've sold most of them already. Pre-order yours HERE while you can.