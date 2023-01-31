Fucked Up add Restraining Order, Dark Thoughts & Gnawing to US tour

Fucked Up have revealed the openers for the US tour dates in support of their new album One Day. They'll be joined by Massachusetts hardcore band Restraining Order (who have an anticipated new album on the way), Philly punks Dark Thoughts, and Richmond's Dinosaur Jr-esque Gnawing. "One thing about Fucked Up: we always get to tour with some of the best doing it," said vocalist Damian Abraham. "I've been hoping [a tour with Restraining Order] would happen since I heard This World Is Too Much."

The NYC-area dates, Brooklyn Made on 4/28 and White Eagle Hall on 4/29, are both with Restraining Order and Gnawing. All dates are listed below.

Restraining Order also open High Vis' sold-out Saint Vitus show on 4/1 alongside Age of Apocalypse and Dead Last.

For more on One Day, Damian and Jonah Falco discussed some major influences behind the album.

Fucked Up -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece ^

Fri. Mar. 10 - Exeter, UK @ The Cavern ^

Sat. Mar. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ^

Sun. Mar. 12 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2 ^

Mon. Mar. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny ^

Tue. Mar. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

Wed. Mar. 15 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

Thu. Mar. 16 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club ^

Fri. Mar. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns ^

Sat. Mar. 18 - London, UK @ Lafayette ^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *#

Fri. Apr. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *#

Sat. Apr. 29 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *#

Sun. Apr. 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage *%

Mon. May 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *%

Tue. May 2- Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall *%

Wed. May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *%

Thu. May 4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi *%

Fri. May 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *%

^ = with Big Cheese

* = w/ Gnawing

# = w/ Restraining Order

% = w/ Dark Thoughts