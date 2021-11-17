Fucked Up announce b-sides / rarities comp from ‘David Comes to Life’ era

Fucked Up's 10th anniversary reissue of David Comes to Life is out December 10 via Matador (pre-order on vinyl), and they've just announced they'll be releasing a companion album, Do All Words Can Do, which collects b-sides and rarities from the era that were previously only available on 7". That's out March 25 via Matador and you can check out the artwork and tracklist and listen to "Do All Words Can Do" and "The Truest Road" and below.

The band will also be celebrating the album by playing it in full on tour in early 2022, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on 22 which is with Empath. That show is sold-out but you can join the waiting list in case more tickets become available. Empath join on East Coast dates, while Fake Fruit join them on West Coast shows. All dates are listed below.

You can preorder David Comes to Life on lightbulb yellow vinyl, and also pick up Year of the Horse on vinyl, in the BV shop.

In other news, Fucked’s Jonah Falco, Sandy Miranda, and Josh Zucker are on the most recent episode of Matador's Revisionist History podcast, talking David Comes to Life and other subjects with Titus Andronicus' Patrick Stickles. Listen below.

DO ALL WORDS CAN DO tracklist:

1. Queen of Hearts (Demo)

2. What Would You Do

3. Do All Words Can Do

4. Into the Light

5. Byrdesdale Garden City

6. What They Didn’t Know

7. The Truest Road

8. Remember Me

9. Octavio Made the Bomb

FUCKED UP - 2022 Tour Dates

1.19.22 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw #

1.20.22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

1.21.22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

1.22.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #

1.23.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

1.24.22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

1.25.22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

1.26.22 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

1.28.22 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter #

2.5.22 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

2.16.22 – Austin, TX @ Parish

2.18.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ukranian Cultural Center %

2.19.22 – San Francisco, CA @ TBD %

2.21.22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

2.22.22 ­– Seattle, WA @ Crocodile %

3.29.22 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

3.30.22 – London, UK @ Scala

3.31.22 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

4.01.22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

4.02.22 – Liverpool, UK @ District

4.03.22 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

4.04.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4.05.22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

4.06.22 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

4.07.22 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

# w/ Empath

% w/ Fake Fruit