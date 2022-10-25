Fucked Up announce new album ‘One Day’ (listen to the title track)

Canadian hardcore quintet Fucked Up have announced a new LP and released its title track and music video. One Day is due January 27 via Merge Records (pre-order). The track is a sunny retrospective on finding meaning and love in everyday life. The subject is refreshingly current, despite being written and recorded in 2019. In fact, almost all of One Day was written and recorded in 2019, with each bandmate recording for just 24 hours to complete the album.

Such an ambitious project was the idea of guitarist Mike Haliechuk, who says, "After you’ve been in a band for this long, you lose track of what your sound actually is. Twenty-four hours can feel like a long time, but you can get a lot done then, too. It can feel like forever and one minute at the same time. If you work on something for one day, it can end up being really special." Drummer Jonah Falco adds, “I got this email from Mike saying, ‘I made this record in one day, and I want you to record drums on it—but you can’t listen to it before you get into the studio.' I saw layers upon layers of guitar loops, and I dove in head-first and came out of it with a finished record.”

Vocalist Damian Abraham nearly completed his contribution but Covid lockdowns put the record on hold for over two years, raising the stakes once they returned to the album. “It almost felt like it might be the last time I’d ever get to record vocals for anything,” he said. “What do I want to say to friends who aren’t here anymore? What do I want to say to myself? There was a lot of inner reflection going on."

“This record is about how we see time passing in our lives,” Jonah says. “It represents the realization of what Fucked Up’s songwriting process has always been, which is the genesis of an idea from one person spread to other members. All of the development happened spontaneously with this album, which meant no time to second-guess. You had to be confident.”

"One Day" comes with a music video directed by Colin Medley, featuring two modern dancers colliding at a Fucked Up live show. It was filmed in part at the band's show at Toronto's Great Hall. Watch the video, and check out the album art and track list for One Day, below.

Fucked Up are playing two hometown shows in Toronto this weekend and a few festivals next year. More details below.

Fucked Up One Day loading...

ONE DAY TRACKLIST

1. Found

2. I Think I Might Be Weird

3. Huge New Her

4. Lords of Kensington

5. Broken Little Boys

6. Nothing's Immortal

7. Falling Right Under

8. One Day

9. Cicada

10. Roar

FUCKED UP TOUR DATES

2022-10-28 Nineteen Seventy Eight Toronto, ON

2022-10-29 Nineteen Seventy Eight Toronto, ON

2023-01-26 Big Winter Classic - Broken City Calgary, AB

2023-01-27 Winterruption - Louis' Saskatoon, SK

2023-01-28 Winterruption - Starlite Room Edmonton, AB