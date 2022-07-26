Fucked Up announce ‘Oberon’ EP, share “Strix”

Fucked Up are following up Year of the Horse with a new EP titled Oberon, that will be out October 7 via Tankcrimes. It's named for The King of Fairies found in medieval and Renaissance literature (including Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream) and the band say the EP "is an exploration of our primordial origins as musicians."

"We have this murky dank filth deep inside of us and can shy away no longer," Fucked Up add. "Born from 90s mixtapes filled with Noothgrush, Crossed Out, His Hero Is Gone, Corrupted, Kiss it Goodbye, Man is the Bastard, it still pounds in us like a jack hammer even after the patches have faded."

The jackhammers are definitely pounding in "Strix," the EP's intense first released track. You can watch the lyric video below.

Fucked up will be on tour later this summer with dates in the Southwest and West. Check out their tour schedule below.

Oberon:

1. Oberon 07:55

2. Strix 04:35

3. Mashhit 05:59

4. The Aquarium (Saint-Saens) 03:12

FUCKED UP - 2022 TOUR DATES

2022-07-31 - Fluff Fest - Rokycany, Czechia

2022-08-02 - Blue Shell - Köln, Germany

2022-08-03 - Paradiso Upstairs - Amsterdam, Netherlands

2022-08-04 - Kesselhaus - Wiesbaden, Germany

2022-08-05 - Strom - Munich, Germany

2022-08-06 - Tower - Bremen, Germany

2022-08-07 - So36 - Berlin, Germany

2022-08-27 - Parish - Austin, TX

2022-08-28 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

2022-08-29 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

2022-08-30 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

2022-09-01 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

2022-09-02 - Tumbleroot - Santa Fe, NM

2022-09-04 - HOCO Fest - Tuscon, AZ

2022-09-10 - SOS Fest - Winnipeg, MB