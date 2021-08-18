Fucked Up give compilation of early material ‘Epics In Minutes’ first vinyl release on Get Better

Before hardcore punk boundary-pushers Fucked Up released their 2006 debut LP Hidden World, they put out a bunch of demos and 7"s that were eventually compiled for Epics In Minutes, which was given a CD-only release in 2004 by Deranged Records. Now, Get Better Records is giving it its first-ever vinyl release. They have three different variants limited to 1,000, plus a red Rough Trade exclusive limited to 300. You can pre-order it here.

Along with Epics In Minutes, Get Better are also putting out a limited (500) Demo 7" from the era, which benefits Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.

Tracklists for both and a stream of Epics In Minutes below.

Epics In Minutes Tracklist
1. Colour Removal
2. What Could Have Been
3. Baiting The Public I
4. Baiting The Public II
5. Last Man Standing
6. Litany
7. Police
8. Circling The Drain
9. Reset The Ride
10. There Is A Light That Never Comes On
11. Generation+Red
12. Zezozose
13. Dance of Death

Demo Tracklist
1. Red
2. Black Iron Prison
3. The Achilles List
4. Sleep Tight
5. Piece by Piece
6. Sirens
7. Following

