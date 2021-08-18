Fucked Up give compilation of early material ‘Epics In Minutes’ first vinyl release on Get Better

Before hardcore punk boundary-pushers Fucked Up released their 2006 debut LP Hidden World, they put out a bunch of demos and 7"s that were eventually compiled for Epics In Minutes, which was given a CD-only release in 2004 by Deranged Records. Now, Get Better Records is giving it its first-ever vinyl release. They have three different variants limited to 1,000, plus a red Rough Trade exclusive limited to 300. You can pre-order it here.

Along with Epics In Minutes, Get Better are also putting out a limited (500) Demo 7" from the era, which benefits Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.

Tracklists for both and a stream of Epics In Minutes below.

--

Epics In Minutes Tracklist

1. Colour Removal

2. What Could Have Been

3. Baiting The Public I

4. Baiting The Public II

5. Last Man Standing

6. Litany

7. Police

8. Circling The Drain

9. Reset The Ride

10. There Is A Light That Never Comes On

11. Generation+Red

12. Zezozose

13. Dance of Death

Demo Tracklist

1. Red

2. Black Iron Prison

3. The Achilles List

4. Sleep Tight

5. Piece by Piece

6. Sirens

7. Following