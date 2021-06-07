Fucked Up prep ‘David Comes to Life’ 10th anniversary reissue & tour

Fucked Up's 77-minute 2011 opus David Comes to Life turns 10 today and to celebrate, the band have announced a new vinyl reissue, and that they'll play it in full on a 2022 tour.

Part of Matador's Revisionist History series, this new vinyl edition of David Comes to Life will be out December 10th on double light bulb yellow vinyl. You can preorder it now. The band have also made companion album David's Town, previously only released as a Record Store Day vinyl exclusive, available on streaming services. There will also be a rarities album released, and while details on that are still TBA, they've shared "The Truest Road" from that, which you can listen to below.

The David Comes to Life tour kicks off in Ottawa on January 19 and hits Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, DC, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit and Toronto. Empath open on all shows except Toronto. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at soon-to-open Bushwick venue Brooklyn Made on January 22. Tickets for the whole tour will be on sale Friday, June 11 and you can get Brooklyn Made tickets early via the BrooklynVegan presale which starts Tuesday, June 8 at noon. Check back here Tuesday morning for the password.

You can listen to David Comes to Life, David's Town, "The Truest Road," and check out all dates of the tour and a 2011 documentary short on the original album, below.

Fucked Up released Year of the Horse earlier this year.

1. Let Her Rest

2. Queen of Hearts

3. Under My Nose

4. The Other Shoe

5. Turn the Season

6. Running on Nothing

7. Remember My Name

8. A Slanted Tone

9. Serve Me Right

10. Truth I Know

11. Life in Paper

12. Ship of Fools

13. A Little Death

14. I Was There

15. Inside a Frame

16. The Recursive Girls

17. One More Night

18. Lights Go Up

Fucked Up - 2022 "David Comes to Life" Tour

1.19.22 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

1.20.22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

1.21.22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

1.22.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

1.23.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

1.24.22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

1.25.22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

1.26.22 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

1.28.22 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

2.5.22 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall