Fucked Up share 19-minute “Year of the Horse – Act One” dedicated to Riley Gale & Wade Allison

Fucked Up continue their expansive, experimental Zodiac series with Year of the Horse - Act One, which they've shared on Bandcamp, just in time for today's Bandcamp Day fundraiser. Over nineteen minutes, it ranges over a variety of styles, from growling hardcore to woodsy folk -- and it rips. Stream it below.

"For now this is just living on Bandcamp," the band write. "No spotify, no streaming. We will announce the physical in a while. For the next few months this will just be released as song and story, so please enjoy. Full lyrics are available with download."

Fucked Up also say that Year of the Horse is dedicated to two Texas hardcore titans we sadly lost in 2020, Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age. Rest in power.