Fucked Up share “Cicada” from new album, add NJ show to tour

Fucked Up's new album One Day is out this week, and just ahead of that they've shared one last early taste. “‘Cicada’ is about what life is like after you lose people, and our responsibility to carry them forward into the future, using the things they taught us as a light," says Mike Haliechuk, who sings lead on this anthemic, poppy song. "I like to imagine the sound of cicadas as a metaphor for our strange life in the subculture—we all just live these weird little hidden lives under the dirt, and then once in a generation, one of us gets to bust out of the dirt and intone their song so loud that it can be heard all over.” You can watch the video, directed by Colin Medley, below.

One Day is out January 27 via Merge and you can pick it up on Peak Blue Jay in Milky Clear-colored vinyl and black vinyl, along with many other of the band's albums on vinyl, in the BV shop. Fucked Up's tour starts the day before that in Calgary as part of the Big Winter Classic. They've got a few other Canadian shows after that, and will head to the UK in March, and then be on tour in the US in the spring, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on April 28. They've also added a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on April 29. All dates are listed below.

Fucked Up - 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Jan. 26 - Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic - Broken City

Fri. Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption - Louis’

Sat. Jan. 28 - Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption - Starlite Room

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece ^

Fri. Mar. 10 - Exeter, UK @ The Cavern ^

Sat. Mar. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach ^

Sun. Mar. 12 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2 ^

Mon. Mar. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny ^

Tue. Mar. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2 ^

Wed. Mar. 15 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute ^

Thu. Mar. 16 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club ^

Fri. Mar. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns ^

Sat. Mar. 18 - London, UK @ Lafayette ^

Thu. Apr. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Fri. Apr. 28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Sat. Apr. 29 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sun. Apr. 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. May 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Tue. May 2- Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

Wed. May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. May 4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

Fri. May 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

^ = with Big Cheese