Fucked Up share “I Might Be Weird,” announce US & UK tours

The latest single from Fucked Up's One Day is the anthemic, violin-fueled "I Might Be Weird," which feels like one of the most instantly-infectious songs we've heard from this album yet. It comes with a video directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk, which the band calls an ode to OCD. Check it out below. One Day drops 1/27 via Merge.

Fucked Up have also announced tour dates in both the UK and US, with Big Cheese opening in the UK. No opener announced yet for the US shows. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10 AM.

NYC gets a stop on April 28 at Brooklyn Made. All dates are listed below.

Fucked Up -- 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Jan. 26 - Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic - Broken City

Fri. Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption - Louis’

Sat. Jan. 28 - Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption - Starlite Room

Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Fri. Mar. 10 - Exeter, UK @ The Cavern

Sat. Mar. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Sun. Mar. 12 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2

Mon. Mar. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

Tue. Mar. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

Wed. Mar. 15 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Thu. Mar. 16 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

Fri. Mar. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns

Sat. Mar. 18 - London, UK @ Lafayette

Thu. Apr. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

Fri. Apr. 28 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made

Sun. Apr. 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. May 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Wed. May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu. May 4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

Fri. May 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

UK dates with Big Cheese