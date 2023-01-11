Fucked Up share “I Might Be Weird,” announce US & UK tours
The latest single from Fucked Up's One Day is the anthemic, violin-fueled "I Might Be Weird," which feels like one of the most instantly-infectious songs we've heard from this album yet. It comes with a video directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko and co-written with guitarist Mike Haliechuk, which the band calls an ode to OCD. Check it out below. One Day drops 1/27 via Merge.
Fucked Up have also announced tour dates in both the UK and US, with Big Cheese opening in the UK. No opener announced yet for the US shows. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday (1/13) at 10 AM.
NYC gets a stop on April 28 at Brooklyn Made. All dates are listed below.
Fucked Up -- 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. Jan. 26 - Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic - Broken City
Fri. Jan. 27 - Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption - Louis’
Sat. Jan. 28 - Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption - Starlite Room
Thu. Mar. 9 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
Fri. Mar. 10 - Exeter, UK @ The Cavern
Sat. Mar. 11 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Sun. Mar. 12 - Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2
Mon. Mar. 13 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
Tue. Mar. 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
Wed. Mar. 15 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
Thu. Mar. 16 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
Fri. Mar. 17 - Brighton, UK @ Patterns
Sat. Mar. 18 - London, UK @ Lafayette
Thu. Apr. 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
Fri. Apr. 28 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made
Sun. Apr. 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Mon. May 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Wed. May 3 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu. May 4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi
Fri. May 5 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
UK dates with Big Cheese