Fucked Up share ‘Year of the Horse – Act Four’ ft. Julien Baker

Fucked Up launched the latest edition of their expansive, experimental Zodiac series with Year Of The Horse - Act One back in February, and now they've shared the fourth and final act. The third act featured The National's Matt Berninger, and this one features Julien Baker, who's appeared more than once on Fucked Up frontman Damian Abraham's Turned Out A Punk podcast. It also features vocals by Eidolon, Tuka Mohammed, Maegan Brooks Mills, and T. Mohammed, and ranges over a variety of styles and moods over its whopping twenty-six minutes. Stream it below.

For more Julien Baker, pick up her albums on vinyl, including this year's Little Oblivions, 2017's Turn Out the Lights, and her 2015 debut Sprained Ankle (on baby blue vinyl) in our shop.