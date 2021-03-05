Fuckin Whatever = psych-pop from Anthony Green & Taking Back Sunday? (listen)

Fuckin Whatever is a semi-secret band that seems to almost definitely be Anthony Green (Circa Survive, The Sound of Animals Fighting, Saosin, etc) with Taking Back Sunday members Adam Lazzara and John Nolan. TBS posted a teaser video which seems to confirm the band's lineup:

And Anthony seemed to confirm his participation as well:

They have two songs out on Bandcamp now, with 30% of all digital sales going towards NIVA to help support independent venues, and the full EP drops June 4. (Today is one of Bandcamp's fundraisers, where Bandcamp waives their cut of sales, so today would be a good day to pre-order.) The band say on Bandcamp that they're "going to be like The Beach Boys for the nihilist Tik Tok generation," and these super trippy psychedelic pop songs definitely sound Beach Boys-inspired, or at least Animal Collective/Panda Bear-inspired. Anthony is of course no stranger to very psychedelic music, but cool to hear the TBS guys trying this stuff out too (and cool to hear this lineup collaborate together in general). Listen to the two songs:

Fuckin Whatever also have merch (tie-dye, natch), and they're on TikTok.

--

