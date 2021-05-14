Fuckin Whatever (Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive) get very trippy on “Never Believe” (video)

Anthony Green (Circa Survive, Sound of Animals Fighting, etc), John Nolan (Taking Back Sunday), and Adam Lazzara's (TBS) psychedelic pop supergroup Fuckin Whatever are a few weeks away from releasing their 5-song debut self-titled EP, and here's the fourth song to be revealed from the EP, "Never Believe," along with a Max R. Holland-directed video. The whole EP was made only with vocals and percussion from objects around the house, plus a whole lot of electronic manipulation to make everything sound as trippy as possible, and this one finds all three core members singing together, with Anthony in the forefront. "When I wrote the melody and lyrics that I sing it was during a manic spell," he tells us. "Well I was feeling rock-bottom and I guess I was trying to write a little note to myself not to trust what I'm reading into and what I'm feeling because it was going to pass. Bipolar love song."

"Never Believe" is one of the most Animal Collective-y songs released from the EP yet, and it comes with a woodsy music video -- starring a very manic Anthony Green -- that really matches the vibe of the song. Check it out below. The EP comes out 6/4 via Born Losers Records (vinyl pre-order).

--

