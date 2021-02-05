Fugazi’s ‘7 Songs’ debut back in print, now on red vinyl

Fugazi's classic 1988 debut EP, 7 Songs, which contains "Waiting Room," as well as "Bulldog Front," “Give Me the Cure," and more, is back in print, with Dischord having just released a new red vinyl pressing to make the cover art. If you were wondering, this new this was cut from the Silver Sonya masters in 2008 at Chicago Mastering Service.

7 Songs is available via Dischord, but the label notes it will be in stores soon. Listen to it via 13 Songs (which adds the Margin Walker EP) below.

--