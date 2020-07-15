Fugazi’s Joe Lally giving bass lessons online

With most of us still with a lot more time on our hands than usual, there might be no better time than now to learn a new skill, such as a musical instrument. If you've ever wanted to learn bass, and wanted to learn it from someone who came up in the DC punk scene, look no further than Joe Lally, who was in Fugazi and currently is a member of Coriky (with Fugazi's Ian MacKaye) and The Messthetics (with Fugazi's Brendan Canty). He has been responsible for a lot of very cool bass lines over the years.

Joe started an Instagram account this week and posted the flyer below, which you can imagine you saw on the bulletin board at your local independent record store. But instead of tearing off a number at the bottom, you can just DM him. Will he teach you how to play the bassline for "Waiting Room"? There's only one way to find out.

Coriky just released their debut album in June, and The Messthetics released Anthropocosmic Nest last September -- both are on Dischord.

And if you wanna watch Joe in action with Fugazi, their 1987 performance at DC Space was recently uploaded to YouTube (along with tons of other DC hardcore show videos, all shot by Sohrab of Edsel/Obits/SAVAK), as was a 1999 Palo Alto show.