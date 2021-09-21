Fugees announce reunion tour to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’

The Fugees have announced a reunion tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their classic 1996 album The Score. It'll be the first time that Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel are playing shows together in 15 years. Lauryn Hill said:

The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.

And Wyclef Jean added:

As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.

The group will play a TBA NYC pop-up on Wednesday (9/22). UPDATE: The pop-up is in support of Global Citizen Live, and you can earn tickets.

The arena tour includes a NYC-area show at Newark's Prudential Center on November 26. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (9/24) at 10 AM with presales beforehand.

The tour also hits LA's Forum on 11/12, Chicago, Miami, DC, Paris, London, Nigeria, Ghana, and more. All dates are listed below...

Fugees -- 2021 Tour Dates

09-22 New York City, NY - Venue TBC

11-02 Chicago, IL - United Center

11-07 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

11-12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11-18 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11-21 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

11-26 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

11-28 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

11-04 Paris, France - La Defense Arena

11-06 London, England - The O2

Date TBC: Nigeria - Venue TBC

12-18 Ghana - Venue TBC