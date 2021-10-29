Fugees postponing reunion tour to 2022

Fugees played their first show in 15 years in September at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in NYC, which was to be followed by a reunion tour in November. That tour is now being postponed until 2022. "Dates for our upcoming Fugees 25th Anniversary Tour are moving to early 2022 to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible," a message from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel reads.

"With so much excitement around the reunion tour," they continue, "we are also happy to announce that we will be adding more cities and dates! Full details coming soon along with some SPECIAL announcements!"

The tour was originally scheduled to include an NYC-area show at Prudential Center on November 26, along with dates in Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington DC, as well as overseas dates in Paris, London, Nigeria and Ghana. See the postponed dates below and stay tuned for new dates.