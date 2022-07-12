Fujiya & Miyagi announce new album – watch the video for “Digital Hangover”

Fujiya & Miyagi are back and will release Slight Variations, their first album in three years, on September 30 via Impossible Objects of Desire. “We wanted to make a record that shows where we were, where we are and where we will go in the future,” says frontman David Best. “I like the idea that if someone were new to us and they played this record it would convey everything that we are about.”

The first single from the album is "Digital Hangover," which combines F&M's penchant for mixing pop hooks with danceable, komische-inspired rhythms and clever wordplay delivered in hushed tones. The video was co-directed by David Best and Bob Brown and premieres in this post. Watch below.

fujiya & miyagi - slight variations loading...

Slight Variations:

01. Slight Variations

02. Non-Essential Worker

03. Sweat

04. New Body Language

05. Digital Hangover

06. Flux

07. FAQ

08. Olympian Heights

09. Oops

10. Feeling The Effects (of Saturday Night)