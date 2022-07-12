Fujiya & Miyagi announce new album – watch the video for “Digital Hangover”
Fujiya & Miyagi are back and will release Slight Variations, their first album in three years, on September 30 via Impossible Objects of Desire. “We wanted to make a record that shows where we were, where we are and where we will go in the future,” says frontman David Best. “I like the idea that if someone were new to us and they played this record it would convey everything that we are about.”
The first single from the album is "Digital Hangover," which combines F&M's penchant for mixing pop hooks with danceable, komische-inspired rhythms and clever wordplay delivered in hushed tones. The video was co-directed by David Best and Bob Brown and premieres in this post. Watch below.
Slight Variations:
01. Slight Variations
02. Non-Essential Worker
03. Sweat
04. New Body Language
05. Digital Hangover
06. Flux
07. FAQ
08. Olympian Heights
09. Oops
10. Feeling The Effects (of Saturday Night)