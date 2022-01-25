Full of Hell add 2nd NYC show focused on different LPs, with new side project Reapers Gong opening

As previously mentioned, Full of Hell are one of three amazing openers on Converge's tour with Uniform and Thou, and they're also stopping by NYC for a headlining show on March 22 at Saint Vitus Bar with Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, and No/Más. That show sold out, but FOH just added a sceond night happening March 23 at Saint Vitus Bar and this one's also with No/Mas, plus Artificial Brain and the first-ever show from Full of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard's new noise rock band Reapers Gong (which also includes two members of Dirt Woman, including vocalist Zoe Koch), who released their first demo in December. Tickets are on sale now.

Night one will find FOH playing songs from their 2011 debut LP Roots of Earth Are Consuming My Home, 2013's Rudiments of Mutilation, 2017's Trumpeting Ecstasy, and more, while the newly-added show will feature material from the band's two most recent albums, 2019's Weeping Choir and last year's Garden of Burning Apparitions.

Get Garden of Burning Apparitions on silver vinyl and stream that, Weeping Choir, and the Reapers Gong demo below...

Full of Hell loading...

FULL OF HELL: 2022 TOUR

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts *

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar *

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry *

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel *

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey *

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa *

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends *

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge *

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club *

March 22 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus Bar ^

March 23 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus Bar %

* - w/ Converge, Uniform and Thou

^ - w/ Chepang, Jarhead Fertilizer, and No/Mas

% - w/ Artificial Brain, No/Mas, and Reapers Gong