Full of Hell and Blood Incantation announce co-headlining tour

Here's an amazing metal double bill: chaotic deathgrinders Full of Hell and psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation will do a US co-headlining tour this fall! It's a 22-date tour with support coming from Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War, presented by Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar.

The tour kicks off in Denver and wraps up in Philly, and the penultimate date happens at Brooklyn's Monarch at October 6. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Full of Hell released their great new album Garden of Burning Apparitions last fall, and you can pick that up on silver vinyl. Blood Incantation released their new ambient album Timewave Zero this year, and you can get that on orange vinyl with bonus CD. We have some older BI vinyl in stock too. Listen to Blood Incantation discuss the new ambient album on the Invisible Oranges podcast.

Full of Hell Blood Incantation loading...

Full of Hell / Blood Incantation -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/13 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

9/14 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/15 Boise, ID @ The Olympic

9/16 Portland, OR @ Dante's

9/17 Seattle, WA @ Substation

9/20 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

9/21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

9/22 Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

9/23 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

9/24 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Underground

9/25 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

9/26 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

9/28 Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

9/29 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

9/30 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

10/1 Cincinnati, OH @ Legends

10/2 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

10/3 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

10/4 New Haven, CT @ State House

10/5 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

10/6 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

10/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts