Full of Hell announce new album ‘Garden Of Burning Apparition,’ share video for new song

Full of Hell have announced a followup to 2019's Weeping Choir, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, due October 1 via Relapse (pre-order). The first single is "Industrial Messiah Complex," a chaotic, 90-second offering of death metal-infused hardcore that frontman Dylan Walker says "examines the commodification and weaponization of faith and spirituality. This misdirection is a ploy for control and power. Whether through some profit obsessed mega-church or via militaristic action, humanity is raked over the coals and bled out until there’s nothing left but cinders and dust." Listen and watch the video (by Richard Rankin with Aimee Fiest and Alex Wynne) below.

Tracklist

1. Guided Blight

2. Asphyxiant Blessing

3. Murmuring Foul Spring

4. Derelict Satellite

5. Burning Apparition

6. Eroding Shell

7. All Bells Ringing

8. Urchin Thrones

9. Industrial Messiah Complex

10. Reeking Tunnels

11. Non-Atomism

12. Celestial Heirarch