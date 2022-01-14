Full of Hell announce NYC show after tour w/ Converge

Full of Hell are supporting Converge on a March tour with Uniform and Thou. That tour was announced without an NYC date, and now Full of Hell have announced a Brooklyn date of their own immediately afterwards, on March 22 at Saint Vitus Bar. Rather than a show supporting their 2021 album Garden of Burning Apparitions, it's being billed as a night featuring "select songs" from their 2011 debut LP Roots of Earth Are Consuming My Home, 2013's Rudiments of Mutilation, 2017's Trumpeting Ecstasy, and more. They're also promising "very special guests."

Tickets are on sale now, and you can see Full of Hell's updated dates below.

Full of Hell Vitus loading...

FULL OF HELL: 2022 TOUR

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts *

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar *

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry *

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel *

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey *

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa *

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade *

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends *

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge *

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club *

March 22 Brooklyn, NY at Saint Vitus Bar

* - w/ Converge, Uniform and Thou