Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma & Wake announce fall tour

Full of Hell have announced a fall headlining tour, and they're recruited three amazing bands to come with them: END, Inter Arma, and Wake. Here's what FOH's Dylan Walker says about the lineup:

We're all really excited to get back out on tour in America this fall. It's been around 5 years since we did a headline tour and we're coming through many spots that we love. This bill represents a wide gamut of sounds across the spectrum of extreme music. Each band brings something totally unique to the bill, which is what we are all about. Come out early and check out something new. We hope to see you jumping head first off the stage into oblivion. See you soon!

The tour ends in NYC on November 18 at Brooklyn Monarch. Tickets are on sale now for all dates (check your local listings). All dates are listed below.

Full of Hell -- 2023 Tour Dates

16/06 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest ^

17/06 - Lyon, FR @ Le Farmer %

18/06 - Munich, DE @ Backstage %

19/06 - Graz, AT @Postgarage %

20/06 - Düdingen, CH @ Bad Bonn %

21/06 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof %

22/06 - Trier, DE @ Luke %

23/06 - Dortmund, DE @ Junkyard %

24/06 - Bourlon, FR @ Rock In Bourlon ^

25/06 - Antwerp, BE @ Kavka %

26/06 - Hannover, DE @ Bei Chez Heinz %

27/06 - Wrocław, PL @ Lacznik %

28/06 - Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia %

29/06 - Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube %

30/06 - Dresden, DE @ Chemiefabrik %

01/07 - Emmen, NL @ Pitfest ^

10/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

10/27 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

10/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Legends Bar & Venue *

10/30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

10/31 - Austin, TX @ Elysium *

11/02 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

11/03 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

11/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

11/05 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

11/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

11/08 - Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater *

11/10 - St Paul, MN @ The Amsterdam *

11/11 - Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

11/12 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

11/13 - Cleveland, OH @ No Class *

11/14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

11/15 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques *

11/16 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East / Downstairs *

11/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch *

% w/ Primitive Man

^ Full Of Hell only

* Full Of Hell headline tour w/ END, Inter Arma, Wake