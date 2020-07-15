Full of Hell & HEALTH team up for “FULL OF HEALTH” (listen)

Full of Hell and HEALTH are both known for their awesome collaborations with other artists, and now they've done one together. It's called "FULL OF HEALTH" (naturally), and it's a fusion of death-y sludge and melodic industrial that basically sounds exactly like one part Full of Hell, one part HEALTH. It's even better in execution than it is on paper, as you can hear for yourself below.

The song comes out as a 7" single (in various colored vinyl options) on August 7 via Closed Casket Activities with a vinyl-only b-side, "Star of Chaos" (pre-order).