Full of Hell & Primitive Man announce collab LP, share “Rubble Home”

Not only are the chaotic noisegrinders Full of Hell and the impossibly heavy doom/sludge band Primitive Man heading out on tour together alongside Fit For An Autopsy and The Acacia Strain this year, they've also just announced a collaborative album. It's called Suffocating Hallucination, it was produced/engineered/mixed by Andy Nelson and mastered by Arthur Rizk, and it comes out March 3 via Closed Casket Activities (pre-order). The first single is the six-minute "Rubble Home," and this song is just as intense and abrasive as you'd expect from a team like this one. Check it out below.

For Full of Hell, this follows collaborative albums with Merzbow (2014) and The Body (2016 and 2017). "It’s kind of like making a new hybrid band," says FOH vocalist Dylan Walker. "It’s a really special marker of the friendship between us. We approach each collaboration differently, depending on the personalities in the room. With Primitive Man, we wrote everything in the studio. Each collaborative record is a cornerstone in our discography, as important as our own full-lengths."

The tour with Fit For An Autopsy and The Acacia Strain hits NYC on March 8 at Saint Vitus. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1- Trepanation for Future Joys

2- Rubble Home

3- Bludgeon

4- Dwindling Will

5- Tunnels to God

Fit For An Autopsy/The Acacia Strain/Full Of Hell/Primitive Man 2023 Tour

FEB 24 FRI Amplified Live Dallas, TX

MAR 8 WED Monarch Brooklyn, NY

MAR 9 THU Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA

MAR 10 FRI The KING of CLUBS Columbus, OH

MAR 11 SAT St. Andrew’s Hall Detroit, MI

MAR 12 SUN Metro Chicago Chicago, IL

MAR 14 TUE Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

MAR 15 WED The Complex Slat lake City, UT

MAR 17 FRI El Corazon Seattle, WA

MAR 18 SAT Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

MAR 19 SUN Ace Of Spades Sacramento, CA

MAR 20 MON Observatory Santa Ana, CA

MAR 21 TUE 1720™ Los Angeles, CA

MAR 21 TUE Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

MAR 22 WED Nile Theater Mesa, AZ

MAR 25 SAT Come and Take It Live Austin, TX

MAR 26 SUN Warehouse Live Houston, TX

MAR 28 TUE The Orpheum Tampa, FL

MAR 29 WED The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

MAR 30 THU Arizona Pete’s Greensboro, NC

APR 1 SAT Palladium Worcester, MA