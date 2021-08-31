Full of Hell release video for new song “Reeking Tunnels”

Full of Hell have shared "Reeking Tunnels," the second single off their anticipated new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and compared to the death metal-infused lead single, this one goes in a more mid-tempo noise rock/post-hardcore direction. The band cites Cop Shoot Cop and Shellac as influences, and you can hear those coming through, but in Full of Hell's twisted, death-y way. Listen and watch the video below.

The album drops 10/1 via Relapse, and you can pre-order a copy on silver vinyl in our store.