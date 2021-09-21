Full of Hell unleash brutal, 52-second song “Eroding Shell”

Pre-order the new Full of Hell album on silver vinyl.

Full of Hell have shared "Eroding Shell," the third single from their new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, and this one's the most brutal yet. It's a 52-second deathgrind offering, a stark contrast from the noisy, mid-tempo "Reeking Tunnels" and the hardcore-tinged "Industrial Messiah Complex." Listen and watch the video below.

The new album comes out 10/1 via Relapse. Get it on silver vinyl.