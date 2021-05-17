Full Terror Assault 2021 lineup: Exodus, Misery Index, Weedeater, Black Tusk & more
September 2021 is stacked with music festivals, and the same weekend Pitchfork fest is going down in Chicago, a different kind of fest will go down in a different part of Illinois: Full Terror Assault Open Air 2021 at the Hogrock Campground in Cave In Rock, IL. It happens September 8-11 with thrash legends Exodus headlining (with a set that will pull from their 1985 debut Bonded by Blood, their 1987 sophomore album Pleasures of the Flesh, 1990's Impact Is Imminent, and 2004's Tempo of the Damned), plus M.O.D. (M.O.D./S.O.D. set), Misery Index, Weedeater, Internal Bleeding, Black Tusk, No/Más, WVRM, 200 Stab Wounds, and much more.
Tickets are on sale. Full lineup and poster below...
Full Terror Assault 2021 Lineup
Exodus (Bonded By Blood/ Pleasures Of The Flesh / Impact Is Imminent / Tempo Of The Damned set)
Misery Index
M.O.D. (M.O.D./S.O.D. set)
Weedeater
Internal Bleeding
Black Tusk
No/Más
Bat
Axeslasher
Lividity
Ground
Wormhole
Wvrm
WarCurse
Mobile Deathcamp
Byzantine
Malignancy
Handsome Prick
Bandit
Obscene
Savage Master
Extinction A.D.
200 Stab Wounds
Atoll
Scattered Guts
Duskwalker
Sexual Atrocities
Wraith
Alleyway
Nest
Grays Divide
Pillory
Virulent Excision
Batwizard
Having Kittens
Chemicaust