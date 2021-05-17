Full Terror Assault 2021 lineup: Exodus, Misery Index, Weedeater, Black Tusk & more

September 2021 is stacked with music festivals, and the same weekend Pitchfork fest is going down in Chicago, a different kind of fest will go down in a different part of Illinois: Full Terror Assault Open Air 2021 at the Hogrock Campground in Cave In Rock, IL. It happens September 8-11 with thrash legends Exodus headlining (with a set that will pull from their 1985 debut Bonded by Blood, their 1987 sophomore album Pleasures of the Flesh, 1990's Impact Is Imminent, and 2004's Tempo of the Damned), plus M.O.D. (M.O.D./S.O.D. set), Misery Index, Weedeater, Internal Bleeding, Black Tusk, No/Más, WVRM, 200 Stab Wounds, and much more.

Tickets are on sale. Full lineup and poster below...

Full Terror Assault 2021 Lineup

Exodus (Bonded By Blood/ Pleasures Of The Flesh / Impact Is Imminent / Tempo Of The Damned set)

Misery Index

M.O.D. (M.O.D./S.O.D. set)

Weedeater

Internal Bleeding

Black Tusk

No/Más

Bat

Axeslasher

Lividity

Ground

Wormhole

Wvrm

WarCurse

Mobile Deathcamp

Byzantine

Malignancy

Handsome Prick

Bandit

Obscene

Savage Master

Extinction A.D.

200 Stab Wounds

Atoll

Scattered Guts

Duskwalker

Sexual Atrocities

Wraith

Alleyway

Nest

Grays Divide

Pillory

Virulent Excision

Batwizard

Having Kittens

Chemicaust