Fuming Mouth add NYC with High Command to growing comeback schedule

Hardcore/death metal fusionists Fuming Mouth have announced their first NYC show since vocalist Mark Whelan was declared cancer free. It happens January 8 at Saint Vitus with Worcester thrashers High Command, Boston's Danzig-y Final Gasp, and NYC locals Blame God. Tickets are on sale now.

Fuming Mouth made their return earlier this month at America's Hardcore Fest, and they kept it going with an appearance at the For the Children Toy Drive in LA this past weekend. They'll also open High Command's two sold-out hometown release shows for Eclipse of the Dual Moons right before the Vitus shows, and they've got some 2023 festival appearances, including LDB Fest in Louisville, Decibel Fest in Philly, and Dynamo Metalfest in the Netherlands.

High Command meanwhile just opened some shows for Sunn O))), who count their Southern Lord label boss as a member. That includes the packed, giant show they played at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn on Saturday. Stream the great new High Command album and watch a video of Fuming Mouth's comeback set at America's Hardcore:

Fuming Mouth loading...

Fuming Mouth -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/5 Ralph's Rock Diner Worcester, MA*

1/7 Ralph's Rock Diner Worcester, MA*

1/8 Saint Vitus Bar Brooklyn, MA*

3/17-18 LDB Fest Louisville, KY

4/14-15 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Philadelphia, PA

8/19-20 Dynamo Metalfest Eindhoven, Netherlands