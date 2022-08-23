Fuming Mouth frontman Mark Whelan declared cancer free!

Good news: after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) late last year, Fuming Mouth frontman Mark Whelan has been declared cancer free! He writes:

I’m proud to say that I am cancer FREE! Thanks to Be The Match I was able to receive a bone marrow transplant and am currently recovering. We’ll be updating my GoFundMe page soon with more details of how my treatment went. For now, I’m ready to start living again and playing music. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you. Your love will be felt forever. I’ll never die! I’ll never rest!

Mark's GoFundMe page (which has exceeded its $80,000 goal) is here.