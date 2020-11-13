Fuming Mouth releasing new EP next week (stream “Master of Extremity”)

Massachusetts hardcore/death metal blenders Fuming Mouth will follow their killer 2019 debut LP The Grand Descent with the new three-song Beyond the Tomb EP next week (November 20 via Triple B/Nuclear Blast). Judging by lead single "Master of Extremity," these guys have only gotten better in the past year. Listen below. Like The Grand Descent, the new EP has artworrk by Mariusz Lewandowski, and it was mixed by Converge's Kurt Ballou.

--