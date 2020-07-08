Funk legend Steve Arrington announces first solo album in 11 years, shares “Keep Dreamin'”

Funk legend Steve Arrington, whose music with '70s era group Slave (and his '80s solo career) was a huge influence on the '90s G-funk sound, has announced new album Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions which will be out September 18 via Stones Throw. The record features production and appearances by Shibo, Jamma D, Mndsgn, Knxwledge, Gifted & Blessed, Jerry Paper and more. The first single off the record is "Keep Dreamin'" which has that laid back sound he helped create in full effect. Listen to that below.

Steve's music has been sampled on Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice," Public Enemy's "Can't Truss It," and records by De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, Jay-Z, Pharrell, 2Pac, N.W.A., Madlib, Anderson .Paak & Schoolboy Q, Mariah Carey, Travis Scott, Kriss Kross, Beck, 808 State and more.

The new album will be Arrington's first solo album in 11 years and first since Dam Funk helped bring him back into the spotlight at the start of the 2010s and collaborated with him on 2013's Higher, which was also released on Stones Throw. More recently, Steve appeared on Thundercat's album from this year on single "Black Qualls." You can watch them perform that, along with Flying Lotus and Steve Lacy, on Jimmy Kimmel Live from earlier this year, below.

Steve Arrington / Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions tracklist:

1. Joys Of Love (prod. Mndsgn, Devin Morrison)

2. Make A Difference (prod. DJ Harrison)

3. Soulful I Need That In My Life (prod. Jamma D)

4. Keep Dreamin' (prod. Shibo)

5. Love Knows (prod. Brian Ellis)

6. My Favorite Swing (prod. Apifera)

7. Good Mood (prod. Jerry Paper)

8. Love Is Gone (prod. Knxwledge)

9. Work On It (prod. Shibo)

10. You’re Not Ready (prod. Gifted & Blessed)

11. Make Ya Say Yie (prod. Knxwledge)

12. All I Wanna Do (prod. J.Rocc)

13. It’s Alright (prod. Benedek)